Juice challenge promotes weight loss and healthy lifestyle

Most Bobcats worry about gaining the freshman 15, but a new weight loss method could allow some students to lose it. Among the countless tips and tricks for weight loss, juicing stands out for its ability to detox the body of all that Chick-fil-A.

Rodney Benson, Adios Adipose owner, juices a mixture of fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, celery, beets, grapes and apples. Based out of Austin, he delivers to clients all over Texas who have shown impressive results.

“Weight loss is going to be a given when it comes to juicing,” he said. “The best results I’ve seen are the illnesses that people don’t have anymore.”

Benson said his juice has improved cases of high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, arthritis, fibromyalgia and anemia.

Clients are on the Adios Adipose diet plan for five days, and then get a two-day break. Breakfast consists of any assortment of fruit and 16 or 20 ounces of water. Lunch is the 16- or 20-ounce juice serving. Dinner includes a veggie-only salad and water.

Benson calls this routine “five steps forward and two steps back.”

Some may be concerned about the lack of protein, but the two-day break provides a time for clients to add in some chicken or beans. In addition, Benson recommends a protein-free diet for the first week only. Then, the second week of the juice challenge can include protein.

Exercise is not required for the plan, but it can speed up the weight-loss process.

Benson said the juice promotes weight loss because a certain combination of fruits and vegetables can eliminate fat cells.

“I’m making sure people are getting their recommended daily allowance of fruits and vegetables to where they don’t have to go and buy them,” he said. “I’m making the juice for people so they can help themselves get better, and I mean healing from the inside.”

But BJ Friedman, nutrition and foods professor, said the lack of protein for the first week isn’t healthy.

“There’s basically no protein in fruits and vegetables,” she said. “You’re at risk for protein deficiency, which will make you lose weight very quickly.”

Friedman said there is also concern with that rapid weight loss associated with juicing.

“We typically say safe weight loss is about two to three pounds a week,” she said. “When you’re protein-deficient, you’re also going to lose a lot of water. It’s not just fat loss.”

Friedman did suggest adding in protein like chicken, grains or beans to the diet would be healthier.

“The problem with most of those kinds of diets is they’re highly restrictive and are not sustainable,” she said.

However, Friedman said weight loss can assist people who have diabetes.

“Weight loss does greatly improve blood glucose control, so people who are diabetic who lose weight—their blood glucose levels are going to be much better,” she said.

Bailey Green, advertising freshman, did the Adios Adipose juice challenge and lost 15 pounds in one week.

“I stuck to the diet. During the juice process, I worked out for 30 minutes a day,” she said. “I could definitely tell a difference. I was smaller.”

Green said she realized how healthy the diet was during the process.

“Once I did it, I thought about the nutritional value it had and how it made my body well-rested,” she said. “Everything you need is just in fruits and vegetables. Therefore, you don’t need to eat breads and carbs.”

Green said the juice itself takes a while to acquire a taste for.

“When I first got it, I didn’t necessarily like it because it tastes like earth,” she said. “I definitely tasted the cucumbers a lot. I asked him to put more pineapple, which is another main ingredient in there. I liked it afterwards.”

Green said since being on the juice diet, she has an appetite for healthy foods.

“The diet is healthy, and you detox or cleanse it out of your system to where your body is geared for nutrition,” she said. “Whenever you start having substances like fast food that have contained a lot of grease and fat, your body isn’t used to it anymore.”

Green appreciates the five-days-on, two-days-off method.

“It becomes a routine for your body,” she said. “You don’t have to adjust your diet for it. It kind of slowly goes into your diet week after week.”