PETA is a hate group in disguise

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is the world’s largest animal rights organization. On the surface, PETA seems like a progressive organization. However, the reality of its mission is in stark contrast to the face it portrays. Instead of spreading peace and awareness, PETA functions as a hate group.

With over 3 million members and supporters, PETA works hard to save those animals trapped in factory farms and laboratory testing as well as to stop violence toward domesticated animals. But according to Bruce Friedrich, vice president of campaigns for PETA, being destructive is a “great way to bring about animal liberation.”

In the 1990s, PETA gave $70,400 to Rodney Coronado, a convicted serial arsonist, after he burned down a research laboratory at Michigan State University. In 2001, it donated $1,500 to an FBI-certified domestic terrorist group, North American Earth Liberation Front.

PETA’s aim to spread compassion appears to be a façade as it fails to meet its own published guidelines for operating humane animal housing. The disguise is being lifted and people are starting to realize how harmful PETA’s actions can be.

In fact, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services—the agency responsible for overseeing shelters and animal welfare matters in the state—is attempting to revoke PETA’s license to operate its animal shelter. In July 2010, Dr. Daniel Kovich, an investigator with the agency, conducted an inspection of their shelter. He likened it to a “euthanasia clinic” because an average of 84 percent of animals taken into its custody are killed within 24 hours. Kovich analyzed the amount of cats and dogs that were either euthanized or adopted/transferred in the previous six years. He discovered of 99.3 percent of the 2,317 dogs and cats in PETA’s shelter were killed.

In 2014, two women in a PETA van stole a Chihuahua from a family’s front porch in Virginia. According to local news reports, the women returned three days later, with a fruit basket, and told the owner his dog had been euthanized.

The list of grievances against the organization is long and vastly populated. The actions of PETA aren’t just targeted toward adults either.

PETA has been caught handing out a comic entitled “Your Mommy Kills Animals” to children of women wearing fur. The cover graphically depicted a woman repeatedly stabbing a screaming rabbit. The book reads, “Ask your mommy how many animals she killed to make her fur coat,” and inside features real pictures of mutilated animals with more text directed toward children.

Many celebrities have been victims of flour or paint bombings at the hands of activists. In 2012, PETA member Christina Cho dumped a bag of flour on Kim Kardashian while she was at an event promoting her fragrance line.

As a vegetarian for nearly a decade, I understand the need to protect wildlife. Animal rights are incredibly important to humanity and our planet. It’s vital to seek a better world through kindness, because shaming and assaulting others only pushes people further from the cause and creates a barrier of hatred.