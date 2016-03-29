PETA is a hate group in disguise

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is the world’s largest animal rights organization. On the surface, PETA seems like a progressive organization. However, the reality of its mission is in stark contrast to the face it portrays. Instead of spreading peace and awareness, PETA functions as a hate group.
With over 3 million members and supporters, PETA works hard to save those animals trapped in factory farms and laboratory testing as well as to stop violence toward domesticated animals. But according to Bruce Friedrich, vice president of campaigns for PETA, being destructive is a “great way to bring about animal liberation.”
In the 1990s, PETA gave $70,400 to Rodney Coronado, a convicted serial arsonist, after he burned down a research laboratory at Michigan State University. In 2001, it donated $1,500 to an FBI-certified domestic terrorist group, North American Earth Liberation Front.
PETA’s aim to spread compassion appears to be a façade as it fails to meet its own published guidelines for operating humane animal housing. The disguise is being lifted and people are starting to realize how harmful PETA’s actions can be.
In fact, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services—the agency responsible for overseeing shelters and animal welfare matters in the state—is attempting to revoke PETA’s license to operate its animal shelter. In July 2010, Dr. Daniel Kovich, an investigator with the agency, conducted an inspection of their shelter. He likened it to a “euthanasia clinic” because an average of 84 percent of animals taken into its custody are killed within 24 hours. Kovich analyzed the amount of cats and dogs that were either euthanized or adopted/transferred in the previous six years. He discovered of 99.3 percent of the 2,317 dogs and cats in PETA’s shelter were killed.
In 2014, two women in a PETA van stole a Chihuahua from a family’s front porch in Virginia. According to local news reports, the women returned three days later, with a fruit basket, and told the owner his dog had been euthanized.
The list of grievances against the organization is long and vastly populated. The actions of PETA aren’t just targeted toward adults either.
PETA has been caught handing out a comic entitled “Your Mommy Kills Animals” to children of women wearing fur. The cover graphically depicted a woman repeatedly stabbing a screaming rabbit. The book reads, “Ask your mommy how many animals she killed to make her fur coat,” and inside features real pictures of mutilated animals with more text directed toward children.
Many celebrities have been victims of flour or paint bombings at the hands of activists. In 2012, PETA member Christina Cho dumped a bag of flour on Kim Kardashian while she was at an event promoting her fragrance line.
As a vegetarian for nearly a decade, I understand the need to protect wildlife. Animal rights are incredibly important to humanity and our planet. It’s vital to seek a better world through kindness, because shaming and assaulting others only pushes people further from the cause and creates a barrier of hatred.
PETA is a peaceful animal protection organization that opposes violence to any living being. They operate one small shelter of last resort for animals who need euthanasia to end their suffering (many of whom have been rejected by “no-kill” shelters because euthanizing them would make the shelter’s “numbers” look bad). This includes dogs who are aggressive and unadoptable because they have been kept chained their entire lives; feral cats dying of contagious diseases; animals who are wracked with cancer; elderly animals who have no quality of life and whose desperate guardians brought them to PETA because they can’t afford to pay a vet to euthanize them; and the list goes on. Euthanasia is a kindness for animals who have no quality of life and nowhere else to turn. PETA refers healthy, adoptable animals to local open-door shelters and has also found excellent, lifelong homes for many animals themselves. Here are some of them (and some who are still looking for homes: http://www.peta.org/category/miscellaneous-parent/adoptable/).
Last year alone, PETA spayed and neutered nearly 12,000 dogs and cats at little to no cost to their guardians, preventing countless animals from being born only to end up homeless. They also delivered more than 200 warm, straw-filled doghouses to chained dogs; provide free veterinary care for animals who’d otherwise be left to suffer from injuries and diseases; educate the public about the need to spay, neuter and adopt through ads and PSAs, and more.
Please watch this short video to see some of the animals PETA has helped in its community: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3AxNgrU51o.
I’m a PETA member. We don’t support violence, encourage people to throw paint, or advocate any other actions where someone could get hurt. PETA simply uses attention-grabbing ways to remind people that fur and meat and other forms of animal abuse cause animals to suffer. It often takes provocative tactics to get people to pay attention to important issues that they’d rather not think about. But all of PETA’s actions are motivated by compassion. If you want to talk about PETA’s tactics, at least talk more about how much these tactics have accomplished. PETA has exposed cruelty at factory farms and slaughterhouses, in the fur industry, in circuses and much more. See http://www.PETA.org to read about PETA’s many compassionate campaigns and victories.
For PETA to be labelled a hate group, PETA would need to be advocating hatred, hostility, or violence towards members of a race, ethnicity, nation, religion, or gender/sexual orientation. Clearly that’s not happening.
If you’re referring to PETA’s tactics to ‘shame’ people into not fighting dogs or wearing fur or whatever, that would mean that any groups that use shaming tactics are hate groups. That would mean the NRA is a hate group for sharply criticizing backers of gun laws, that pro-life groups are hate groups because some call people ‘baby killers’, and the pro-choice groups would be hate groups because they call people “anti-women” etc.
You may hate PETA, but that doesn’t make PETA a hate group.
PETA does not run an animal shelter. They have a 24hour emergency response team that responds to all kinds of animal cruelty and help endangered animals all over. Unfortunately, animal homelessness has gotten out of control and PETA has decided to do something about it and try their best to help all the animals they can. Yes, it’s possible to find good homes but it’s not EASY AT ALL to find the best home for each and every single animal looking for love and attention, especially under the condition of the animals that PETA gets. Euthanasia is sadly, the most humane option for most of these animals.
If we put 8 dogs in every home in the U.S. there still wouldn’t be enough homes for all the dogs that exist right now. It is a true crisis that is happening in the United States. The math just does not make it possible for every shelter to be “no-kill.” No kill shelters are usually only temporary placements for animals…they don’t guarantee homes for animals…it just prolongs their misery and waiting for the right home. While it’s heartbreaking and sad, the most humane option IS euthanasia because of the human greed for money, breeding more animals, and people purchasing them from pet stores…
This whole situation is so heartbreaking, but until people stop buying puppies and kittens from breeders and pet stores the numbers will continue to rise and euthanasia will be a reality for many helpless animals.
The issue isn’t about PETA and their tactics/campaigns on how they help animals, the issue should be, what can we do to HELP PETA stop animal overpopulation…no kill shelters obviously can’t be the solution…it’s not realistic for the millions (and rising) of homeless animals in the US.
Why are you so quick to defend the celebrities who wear fur? If these celebrities were wearing dog or cat fur, I’m sure you would be right on PETA’s side with their tactics. Like Heather said: “PETA uses attention-grabbing ways to remind people that fur and meat and other forms of animal abuse cause animals to suffer. It often takes provocative tactics to get people to pay attention to important issues that they’d rather not think about. But all of PETA’s actions are motivated by compassion.”
To finish off, you haven’t mentioned one positive thing that PETA has done for animals in the history of the organization. They are the forefront of the animal rights movement, and a lot of the time, their work goes unnoticed because not all of it is as extreme as throwing paint on Kim Kardashian. I suggest taking a look at their map of accomplishments here: http://features.peta.org/MapOfAccomplishments/
