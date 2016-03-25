Elevated bacteria levels detected in San Marcos River

Update March 25, 5:25 p.m. : No elevation of E.coli bacteria levels in the San Marcos River were shown in water samples taken Thursday and the river use advisory has been canceled.

Elevated levels of E.coli bacteria have been detected in the San Marcos River between the IH-35 bridge and the junction with the Blanco River, according to a March 25 city press release.

The river will not be closed as the bacteria levels in the affected area are not high enough to warrant such action. However, individuals using the river in the affected area do so at their own risk.

City officials stated the results from monthly river samples taken just above and below the outfall of the wastewater treatment plant on Monday showed elevated E. coli levels. However, samples of the wastewater treatment plant effluent showed normal levels of E. coli bacteria.

According to the press release, a wastewater spill was discovered and repaired Tuesday during a routine maintenance check of wastewater infrastructure just below the IH-35 bridge. The volume of the spill was estimated to be 2,000 gallons.

Samples were taken at additional points in the affected area of the river Wednesday and elevated E.coli levels were detected. Samples were also taken on Thursday and the results are expected soon.

City officials and staff are investigation if the spill near the IH-35 bridge was the only cause of the elevated bacteria levels, or if there are other sources to be found and fixed.