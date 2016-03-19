ESPN documentary ‘Fantastic Lies’ relies on culturally skewed framing in Duke lacrosse case

“Fantastic Lies” is quite the harsh title for the ESPN documentary screened at SXSW this week, but fantastic framing would be more appropriate for this film’s agenda.

The film seeks to shed light on the Duke lacrosse rape scandal that caught the nation’s attention almost a decade ago. The case had the perfect checkmarks for the media’s insatiable appetite: race, class and gender tensions combined all in one steaming, hot pot.

Framing is everything and this film had a particular perspective and agenda that it sought to portray: innocent white athletes and a derisive black jezebel. The innocence part, according to the evidence, seems to be true. The latter part regarding alleged victim Crystal Mangum, who to this day still maintains that she was assaulted, is nothing more than an attack.

While the case seems to be a district attorney attempting to gain fame through conviction, the optics and overall questions of the case should not be ignored. Racism, sexism and classism in universities like Duke that seek to protect their image and the futures of well-connected students strike fear into the hearts of those that fall within the margins of those identities.

If nothing else, this was still a group of wealthy, entitled white men who indisputably called Mangum racial slurs, a fact the film mentioned, yet ignored and quickly glossed over. They’re also a group of wealthy, entitled white men who joked about murder such as one player, hours after the night in question, insinuating he was going to kill strippers and cut their skin off while ejaculating.

Conveniently, the film glossed over that tidbit as well citing it was nothing more than a joke, which I found the most damning evidence for purposeful framing. The filmmakers and interviewees wrote it off because the email, sent by lacrosse player Ryan McFadyen, was in reference to the Bret Easton Ellis novel “American Psycho.”

I don’t care if it was a quote from “American Psycho” or a quote from

“Barney and Friends,” that point is irrelevant. The content, context and purpose of the email are what were damning, not whether or not it was the independent verbiage of a singular lacrosse player.

Thinking things couldn’t get worse, the film then took a dip into the waters of slut shaming. At one point while discussing evidence there was a negative connotation toward Mangum’s career as a sex worker. Interviewees and images on the screen noted, with contempt, that Mangum had the DNA of “multiple men in and on her.”

The inclusion was transparent; it was an attempt to slut shame and belittle Mangum, a sex worker, as an inherently untrustworthy, contemptuous woman of questionable morals.

Filmmakers completely wrote off Mangum’s potential assault in order to refocus perceptions of privileged athletes. The people who saw her after she called 911 said she exhibited all of the signs of someone who had actually been a victim of sexual assault, but that point was all but ignored.

Overall, the disproportionate focus on the economically comfortable white men in the case was a microcosm for historical and contemporary culture. Unfortunately, that kind of societal modeling was not deliberate. It had the potential to be an amazing moment, but instead the film was everything viewers would expect.

The only silver lining was that the men accused of the rape have since become advocates for the Innocence Project, a non-profit that seeks to liberate the falsely incarcerated and reform the criminal justice system. In retrospect, the fact that it took personal experience for these privileged, entitled white men to have empathy for the plight of those less fortunate is—expected.

However, perhaps that’s just my ego talking. A person’s journey is theirs to own, a congratulations is in order for the men for fighting against a systematically unjust system. The same praise cannot be reserved for the film, unfortunately.