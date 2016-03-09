Why people over the age of 65 should not be allowed to vote

Recently, this columnist voted for the first time. While voting, I bore witness to people as old as my grandparents, if not older, doing the same thing everyone else in line was about to do.
Standing in that painfully slow line, something dawned on me: citizens should not be allowed to vote past a certain age.
Baby boomers outnumber the younger generation in the polls because they actually go to polling stations and vote. However, this older crowd votes for people who hold the same values. Of course, that remains true no matter how old someone is. The downfall to this is while we are still being outnumbered, folks of the past vote for someone who will still be in charge of our country long after they have kicked the bucket.
As dreary as it sounds, it is true. Those born between the mid ‘40s and early ‘60s are more likely to consider themselves more conservative. That makes sense as times were much different for them growing up. Their parents lived through the roaring ‘20s and bankrupt ‘30s, so those stingier values were passed on.
Millennials, regardless of their views, are more inclined to respect each other and those values of the people that assisted in giving us life. The same cannot be said about grandparents and their friends regarding the values of the younger generations.
From tattoos to gay marriage, large portions of elders see these as radicalisms that should not be allowed. Sure, views can change as people grow older, but their mindsets are unlikely to advance toward progress.
If older people are no longer allowed to vote, this might encourage the younger generations to fulfill their civic duties. Young people can feel outnumbered and think their vote does not matter because they fear what they think will be overshadowed. But once it really comes down to millennials, voting by people between ages 18 and 25 could quite possibly reach an all-time high.
The thought of going out to the polls and knowing that a particular age group can make a change is quite invigorating. Once millennials reach the age of early-bird specials and bedtimes of 6 p.m., who is to say our more liberal views will be conventionally appropriate? A whole new perspective could be held by our children and grandchildren. With our very big vote out of the picture, a representative better suited for our offspring could be allowed to blossom.
In the current presidential field, most of the older vote seems to be going to one Republican candidate or another. Older voters’ passion for the right wing is very interesting, considering no candidates have made any mention about how they plan to take care of the baby boomers.
Not only does this proposed opinion seem fair, but it could very well get younger generations more interested in politics. Without the fear of being outdone, the future children of this nation will have no choice but to stay up-to-date because older people will no longer control the vote.
Besides, elders have lived a fruitful life hopefully under someone who was the best fit for the country. They should not have to live out the rest of their golden years watching their peers yell at each other on some stage. Instead they should be out with their family or friends, enjoying the time they have left, knowing their children hold the future in their own hands.
You have no idea how things actually work, and you may wish to keep that a secret. It makes you sound stupid.
Ok, I have to say something here. Although I get where you’re coming from you can’t possibly be serious. A few clarifications I’d like make/would appreciate clarification on.
“Sure, views can change as people grow older, but their mindsets are unlikely to advance toward progress.”
Progress is such a BROAD word. What definition of progress are you talking about? Doesn’t that depend on who you ask? That’s also to assume that all young people share the same view of progressive policies (they don’t, ask any conservative in young republicans). I’m sorry, but ‘advancing to progress’ is too broad a definition.
“The thought of going out to the polls and knowing that a particular age group can make a change is quite invigorating.”
This is what the older generations are doing isn’t it? To rob them of their constitutional, let me say that again, CONSTITUTIONAL right to vote is neither ‘progressive’ nor sane. It’s unconstitutional and to accomplish what you’re suggesting would take a constitutional convention. Good luck with that.
“Without the fear of being outdone, the future children of this nation will have no choice but to stay up-to-date because older people will no longer control the vote.”
IMO, the ‘fear of being outdone’ is what motivates me to be involved in politics. If everyone under 65 was assured they wouldn’t have to civically compete with older people then I would call this democracy a sham.
Look, it was a good piece and I’m not trying to attack you personally. But if we didn’t let people above a certain age vote then you can’t call that a democracy.
The assumption seems to be that young people will vote. But only 45 percent of 18-29 year olds voted in the 2012 election (U.S. Census Bureau figures). The easiest way to have some impact on our government is to cast a vote in the first place. Oh, and insurance actuaries now say those who are alive today can expect to live to 92 (males) and 94 (females). There’s plenty of future ahead for most folks.
Agreed. 65 is hardly old today, much less 20 or more years from now.
Is this meant to be like “A Modest Proposal”? Because if it is, it is not well executed. If you are serious, get off my lawn and take a history class (and, for everyone’s sake, an English composition class).
Hell yeah! Let us remove those bumbling old bastards from politics. They have no right deciding what happens in this county considering that no one lives past the age of 65. In fact, we should remove Bernie Sander’s right to campaign considering he’s 74. What does that old fart think he’s doing. He’s nearly 10 years past his due date to die! But I don’t think we should stop at the elderly. All those terminally ill patients, screw them. They shouldn’t be allowed to vote either. Coming into my house and voting for my country all while your shaking hands with the Grim Reaper. Not on my watch, mister! And while we’re at it, lets block the mentally handicapped, continue blocking the votes of undocumented immigrants, and..oh lets just say it, prevent anyone who doesn’t agree with us from voting in the first place.
P.S. If this article was satire, I am truly sorry I missed the point. It’s not under the satire topic of this website and I may have gotten confused. If it is not satire, than I feel deeply sorry for all humanity that you exist. Republicans are scary and depressing and I wish they would all disappear within the context of social discourse, but moving anyone past the age of 65 to less than a citizen is some serious and stupid fascist bull feces. (I’m not sure I can swear in these comments)
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I think the best course of action for you at this point is to never write your opinions down again.
What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
Interesting, but selfish and self-serving thoughts. A more legitimate approach, and more patriotic as well, would be to encourage young people to vote.
Although I’ve not QUITE reached the age at which you think all life ends (or perhaps you believe SHOULD), I am a liberal, thinking woman who is abundantly capable of making sound decisions. Inasmuch as I am a wage-earning adult, how my tax funds are spent, and by whom, I have the right to vote until I draw my last breath.
Ummmm….. baby boomers were once the most LIBERAL generation ever. They became conservative as they got older.
“Seniors disagree with me. Let’s take their vote away!”
Of course it’s only the angry old folks getting on here and yelling at you. I FULLY agree that if you can be too young to vote then at some point you should be too OLD to vote. Same goes for holding office. I’m not saying I know what that age should be. But let the younger people live in the world they want to see. Stop holding white-knuckled and fear-filled to hateful, conservative crap and let your children and grandchildren live in the world they want. Gracefully bow out and step aside. And all this is coming from a lady that is getting close to your cut-off age.