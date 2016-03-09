Why people over the age of 65 should not be allowed to vote

Recently, this columnist voted for the first time. While voting, I bore witness to people as old as my grandparents, if not older, doing the same thing everyone else in line was about to do.

Standing in that painfully slow line, something dawned on me: citizens should not be allowed to vote past a certain age.

Baby boomers outnumber the younger generation in the polls because they actually go to polling stations and vote. However, this older crowd votes for people who hold the same values. Of course, that remains true no matter how old someone is. The downfall to this is while we are still being outnumbered, folks of the past vote for someone who will still be in charge of our country long after they have kicked the bucket.

As dreary as it sounds, it is true. Those born between the mid ‘40s and early ‘60s are more likely to consider themselves more conservative. That makes sense as times were much different for them growing up. Their parents lived through the roaring ‘20s and bankrupt ‘30s, so those stingier values were passed on.

Millennials, regardless of their views, are more inclined to respect each other and those values of the people that assisted in giving us life. The same cannot be said about grandparents and their friends regarding the values of the younger generations.

From tattoos to gay marriage, large portions of elders see these as radicalisms that should not be allowed. Sure, views can change as people grow older, but their mindsets are unlikely to advance toward progress.

If older people are no longer allowed to vote, this might encourage the younger generations to fulfill their civic duties. Young people can feel outnumbered and think their vote does not matter because they fear what they think will be overshadowed. But once it really comes down to millennials, voting by people between ages 18 and 25 could quite possibly reach an all-time high.

The thought of going out to the polls and knowing that a particular age group can make a change is quite invigorating. Once millennials reach the age of early-bird specials and bedtimes of 6 p.m., who is to say our more liberal views will be conventionally appropriate? A whole new perspective could be held by our children and grandchildren. With our very big vote out of the picture, a representative better suited for our offspring could be allowed to blossom.

In the current presidential field, most of the older vote seems to be going to one Republican candidate or another. Older voters’ passion for the right wing is very interesting, considering no candidates have made any mention about how they plan to take care of the baby boomers.

Not only does this proposed opinion seem fair, but it could very well get younger generations more interested in politics. Without the fear of being outdone, the future children of this nation will have no choice but to stay up-to-date because older people will no longer control the vote.

Besides, elders have lived a fruitful life hopefully under someone who was the best fit for the country. They should not have to live out the rest of their golden years watching their peers yell at each other on some stage. Instead they should be out with their family or friends, enjoying the time they have left, knowing their children hold the future in their own hands.