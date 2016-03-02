Journalism is not dead: Dispelling the myth of journalism’s demise

Despite the persistent belief journalism is slowly rotting away into nonexistence, the discipline is merely shedding its old skin and evolving into something shiny and new.

There have been countless times since deciding on journalism as my career that I have come across people who have thought the decision is laughable. They inevitably say, “Journalism is dead,” as though I were a child who had not yet heard the Earth was round.

Well, newsflash ye people of little faith, as factual as it is that the Earth is as round as a basketball, it is also true that the great field of journalism is alive and well.

Imagine my confusion when, after hearing people spews such nonsense, I see them return to Facebook or checking out the latest goings-on in the world through news outlets such as CNN or The Huffington Post, or maybe from their favorite blogger or YouTube personality.

Now, what exactly is journalism, if not the dissemination of pertinent information to the public? That is precisely what people are viewing as they scroll down their Twitter feed and learn about what is going down in the world around them.

While it is true that the term “journalist” has taken on a broader definition since the advent of the Internet and the beginning of the evolution of journalism, that in no way means journalism is in its death throes. On the contrary, this upset in the realm of journalism is merely the beginning of something new and exciting. We just have to wait for the initial stages of confusion and disruption to be ironed out before the new and improved version is unveiled.

In contemporary times, amateurs have access to tools such as blogs and social media to utilize in the distribution of information to viewers. They no longer need to be affiliated with a news organization to get the word out to those wanting to hear it.

This autonomy now gives the readers the choice of thousands of news sources. No longer are they confined to a few big players that can skew the news any which way they please. The reader now has the power in the relationship, which means that instead of the reader coming to the news, the news must now seek out the reader.

The news outlets now clamor to catch the attention of the viewer, doing anything to be the one the consumer decides to peruse. This means the writer must open up a conduit of conversations to the public in order to get an understanding of what type of news people want.

Let’s face it: journalism is far from dead. So please, show journalism and those who choose to devote their life to it a little respect.