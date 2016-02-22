Frisbee Dan: the man, the myth, the legend

Frisbee Dan, a Texas State icon, can nearly always be seen when he hits up Sewell Park in his famous short-shorts.

Since 1990, students and San Martians alike have become familiar with the sight of Frisbee Dan performing incredible freestyle throws, as well as enjoying lessons on the proper way to throw a flying disc.

Dan Barry, also known as Frisbee Dan, came to Texas from Ohio in 1986 a year after he suffered from a severe head injury in an accident, he said.

His life in San Marcos started with four years at ResCare Premier, a rehabilitation center for people with brain injuries and other neurological disorders. After completing his rehabilitation, Dan stayed at the center as a staff member for eight years and now owns his own landscaping company.

After his injury, Barry lost all peripheral vision on his right side. Because of this he only throws freestyle and has become very good at it, he said. Barry has developed muscle memory from playing Frisbee. When preparing to throw, his body automatically knows what to do and he no longer gets sore.

“It took years of confidence for me to get this good at throwing,” Barry said. “It is important that I got good at Frisbee because if you do not get really good at something, you will end up quitting.”

When throwing, Barry decides where he wants the Frisbee to go so it does not just land wherever. Some of the tricks he can perform include skipping it on the ground and throwing it without looking.

Since he plays at Sewell Park, the Frisbee often lands in the river. Barry has placed river reeds around the park so he can fish the Frisbee out of the water without having to jump in.

Barry likes to throw long distance and will get the attention of students who are across the river by whistling at them.

Ke-Lai Punchard, criminal justice freshman, spends a lot of time at Sewell and sees Barry there often.

“I actually did not know who Dan was before I met him at Sewell, but a lot of people do,” Punchard said. “Since I have met him, we have thrown the Frisbee around a couple times.”

Barry has given many impromptu Frisbee-throwing lessons to eager students over the years. For someone learning to throw, it is important to throw low and from the side while aiming up. Barry’s advice for new throwers is to not think about the Frisbee too much and to just throw it.

“99 percent of control is in the wrist,” Barry said. “It’s important to snap your wrist and flick your arm quickly.”

The discs that Barry uses are made with a softer plastic than those in Ultimate Frisbee. The lighter weight allows the thrower get more distance with less effort.

Dan Barry has made a name for himself here in San Marcos. People of all ages recognize him around town and often know exactly who he is when they spend time at Sewell.

Errol Nirider, manufacturing engineering freshman, recently played Frisbee with Frisbee Dan for the first time.

“I do not spend much time at Sewell, so I had never played Frisbee with him before,” Nirider said. “But I had heard of him before today and knew exactly who he was when he started throwing the Frisbee to me.”

Texas State students and San Martians can even buy flying discs from Frisbee Dan. The Frisbees that he sells come in a variety of colors and feature many different logos.

For those interested in learning more, there are Frisbee Dan Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, although he does not personally run any of them.