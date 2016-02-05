MRA Blogger wants to legalize rape: Roosh V, what’s good?

Over the last 48 hours, “Men’s Rights Activist” Roosh V has been described as the bane of the public, a cult leader, an activist and the brainchild behind the insane movement to legalize rape.

Roosh V, an MRA blogger, posted his solution to rape culture: legalizing rape. He stated that to help eradicate the prevalence of rape, the government needs to legalize non-consensual sexual contact on private property specifically. He claims if rape were legal on private property, women would be warier of going to a man’s house without sexual motives. It is a dangerous, disturbing and shortsighted idea.

After this post was published, Roosh used his MRA group, Return of Kings, to call for meetings to take place all over the world on Feb. 6 between heterosexual males above the age of 21 to discuss their viewpoints on this matter. Despite the superficially civil way it was presented, Roosh, in essence, set up an international pro-rape rally.

This has rightfully caused a huge backlash on Roosh from not only the Internet itself, but also the media. Additionally, governments from countries around the world are scheduling meetings to discuss what to do about these rallies. Australia will outright not allow Roosh to pass customs if he attempts to enter their country.

The fact that legalizing rape was a legitimate idea alone is enough to show how far off the reservation this man and others like him are if they want to legitimize the perpetual battle against rape culture in society. The fact that there are enough men to properly organize international rallies in support of legalizing rape should cause pause to anyone with an ounce of decency.

Legalizing rape, with the caveat that it can only be on private property does not further society—in fact, it does the opposite. It does not serve to teach anyone anything, and it definitely does not seek to fix the problem with rape culture. It only seeks to perpetuate the idea through legalized entitlement.

However, as the date crept closer Roosh sent out a message stating that he was canceling the meetings in public places for “safety” reasons, but if the meetings were held on private property, he could not stop them. The irony is palpable.

This sounds like a move born out of fear of the backlash these men would receive for supporting such an outlandishly bad idea. Roosh and his followers know they cannot actually stand against real opposition because they do not have a concrete stance. The opposition would be coming from the multitude of feminist groups and rational people, showing their distaste to the ludicrous movement.

Rape is a legitimate problem and actual solutions need to be presented so the problem can cease to exist or at least recede in prominence. Groups like Return of Kings that promote something as distasteful as the legalization of rape have no business claiming activism or claiming to provide real solutions to the problem.

If MRA groups choose to continue with these actions, then they should face their opposition like the men they claim they are. We’ll see if they can still stand behind their “ideals” instead of running and hiding behind their security blankets.