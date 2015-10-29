Stories of campus hauntings alive at Texas State

1 Old Main

Old Main is one of the supposedly haunted buildings on campus.

While few stories circulate among students about this location, some faculty members with offices in the building say they have been put in some inexplicable situations.

Emmeline Aguirre, School of Journalism and Mass Communication professor, said she spends the majority of her time in Old Main.

Aguirre said she had a scary experience a few years ago in her office that has stuck with her ever since. She was in the middle of a conference call with a few of her students when she was interrupted by a strange noise.

“All of the sudden all this white noise started coming across on the phone,” Aguirre said.

After the white noise sound subsided, Aguirre said it began to sound like someone was talking gibberish.

She said the scariest part of the call occurred when she heard a voice whispering, “Help me,” on the other end of the line.

“I’m still scared to take any conference calls now,” Aguirre said.