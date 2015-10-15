Facility fee increased for beautification

San Martians may find themselves reaching deeper into their pockets due to a facility fee increase city officials adopted Oct. 1 to offset rising costs of city expenses and to fund beautification of the downtown.

The degree of the fee increase was based on a consumer price index and ranges from 50 cents to several dollars, said Elizabeth Ehlers, building services coordinator at Development Services for the city of San Marcos.

Heather Hurlbert, finance director for San Marcos, said city officials will review the fees on an annual basis and increase them according to the consumer price index. A fee study will be conducted every four to five years to see how much the beautification services cost.

Ehlers said the increase marks the first time San Marcos officials have raised or updated the city’s fees in three years.

“I don’t see these fees as being a huge dramatic increase,” Hurlbert said. “I understand everyone has their own unique situation (in terms of their income) and our philosophy was not to cause any hardships.”

Hurlbert said fees serve as an essential way to keep up with the cost of providing citizens with facility rentals, use of the San Marcos Activity Center and the adoption of pets.

Ehlers said the fees help fund the city council’s beautification initiative. The money is used for the installation of sidewalk cafes and parklets.

“One of city council’s main goals for the city of San Marcos is beautifying the city,” Ehlers said. “There are many different aspects to what’s important to our city and beautification is definitely one of those.”

Naomi Narvaiz, president of the Hays County Republican Women, said she never favors the rise of tax dollars. She said the facility fees are not what some consider taxes, but they still apply to the average San Marcos citizen.

“I feel like taking more pennies off of a person’s dollar affects their home,” Narvaiz said. “I’m never really happy when more and more fees are being raised.”

Anna Jones, pre-nursing junior, said she believes it is important for everyone to contribute to their local government. Jones said she would love to see her tax dollars go toward the creation of a new park in the area.

“I feel that beautification in San Marcos is necessary because it can draw in more tourists and in turn give more money to the city,” Jones said.

Narvaiz said she encourages the community to make a stronger effort to take care of the city.

“If the community itself does not make a better effort (at beautifying the city), then unfortunately we will have to pay for someone else to do it and that’s what is happening,” Narvaiz said.