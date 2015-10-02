Rabid bat found on campus

University officials are urging a student who brought an injured bat to the biology department on Thursday morning to seek medical care after tests confirmed the bat had rabies.

The student believed the bat was either sick or injured and dropped the animal off at the main office of the Supple Science Building to see if members of the biology department could help it, according to an email from the University News Service.

University officials are urging the student to receive a rabies vaccination after handling the infected animal and to call the University Police Department for additional information on what safety measures need to be taken.

Officials from The City of San Marcos Animal Services advised residents to never handle a bat whether it is dead or alive.

“Awareness about bats can help people protect themselves and their pets from exposure to rabies and other diseases,” said Kara Montiel, San Marcos Animal Services Manager.