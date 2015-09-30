College Democrats endorse city council candidates

Texas State’s College Democrats voted unanimously to endorse Melissa Derrick, Place 6 city council candidate and Scott Gregson, Place 5 city council candidate, as campaign season shifts into high gear.

Nicholas Laughlin, College Democrats president, said both candidates reached out to the organization, explained their platforms and requested support from the student-led political group.

“The reason (we are endorsing Gregson and Derrick) is because they really cared about the students,” Laughlin said. “They really wanted to know what issues we had in mind and what issues were affecting us.”

The College Democrats officially endorsed the two at their Sept. 16 meeting.

Laughlin said members of College Democrats were further persuaded to endorse Gregson and Derrick when the two candidates asked for thoughts on getting “a better idea” of what students want.

Gregson said it is important for students to get involved in city politics because they are directly impacted by matters city council deals with, such as issues with wastewater and the environment.

“I think it’s important as a community that we engage with such a large population of our city,” Gregson said. “(Students) have a voice and I think it’s important to be engaged with that voice.”

Laughlin said Gregson and Derrick discussed their interest in implementing a citywide hands-free cell phone ban if they were elected onto the council.

“The main (issues we are concerned about) is keeping San Marcos’ charm,” Laughlin said. “Another thing was protecting the river, making sure that we don’t have developments that are bad for the river.”

Gregson said working with the College Democrats allows a more “diverse group of people” to support his candidacy.

“I hope (the College Democrats) are active out in the Quad and get students to get out and vote,” Gregson said. “I hope that they are going to be instrumental and helpful by getting people out to vote and getting people out to vote for me, too.”

Shane Scott, Place 6 city council candidate, said he doesn’t understand how the College Democrats have chosen to endorse Gregson and Derrick without considering and meeting with him too.

Scott said he would “love some help” from students but has chosen not to announce his support for either the Republican or Democratic parties.

He said the involvement in politics the College Democrats have shown can help raise awareness about the election on campus and possibly increase voter turnout.

“There’s many levels of student involvement, voting is the number one thing,” Scott said. “I’d rather have (students) concentrate more on the facts and how things are going in the right direction than more about them holding up a sign for me.”

Laughlin said College Democrats will offer voter registration on the Quad until Oct. 5 in preparation for the November election.

The College Democrats hope to host a rally to raise student awareness about the election, and Gregson and Derrick’s candidacy, he said.

The political group will not provide monetary support to either candidate, Laughlin said. However, members plan to campaign door-to-door for the endorsed candidates and call potential voters in an effort to raise support for Gregson and Derrick.

“Really, what they want from us is to make sure their presence is seen on campus and to make sure that we’re doing whatever we can at Texas State for the students,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin said student involvement is “tremendously” important and the College Democrats hope to get more student voters to the polls.

“Whatever happens at city council at their meetings, it directly affects us as well,” Laughlin said. “It’s important that students take recognition of that and that they are involved.”

The College Republicans declined to comment. A representative stated the organization will soon send out a press release to explain why the group has not been active on campus since last year.

