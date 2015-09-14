Q&A with Emily Leon, Multicultural Greek Council vice president of public relations

Not all students are aware their Greek options extend beyond the two largest councils on campus.

The University Star sat down with Emily Leon, Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) vice president of public relations and management senior, to learn about the organization’s unique approach to Greek life.

Mariah Simank: How long have you served as vice president of public relations?

Emily Leon: I was elected in May. The guy before me who had the chair graduated. So I took over midterm, and our elections are in November. I’m just serving the partial term, kind of like a sit-in. After November I can run for reelection, but we’ll see.

MS: How would you say your term is going so far?

EL: It’s really cool to be brought into a team that’s already so concise and knows what’s going on. We’ve been pushing each other really hard and the MGC is growing. We’re getting more interest and people are recognizing us, so it seems to be going really good.

MS: When will recruitment happen for your organization?

EL: Recruitment starts day one, first day of school, and the recruitment process and what we call “the hard process” is the next three weeks.

MS: How many organizations are within the MGC?

EL: We have eight: five sororities, one coed, and two fraternities.

MS: How did you get involved as an executive?

EL: I was a representative of my sorority and then I was the public relations chair in my own sorority. Then I just got interested and I got really involved. Then I applied and did a speech, and the board decided I would be the best fit for my current position.

MS: What are some of your duties?

EL: I run all the social media and do all of the publications, flyers, graphics—all of that for the council. I’m also in charge of relaying information the organizations give me. If they have an event, I’m supposed to sponsor them and help them promote it. I do a lot of promoting work and help with the website, Facebook pages, all of that kind of stuff.

MS: What are some changes you’ve made to Greek life at Texas State?

EL: We used to have a different process and approval system for flyers and publications. Now we just have a template that I’ve laid out that says, “Okay, this is what we can and can’t say. This is what we can do.” We are also in the works of creating the new budget system.

MS: How do you think being involved in Greek life will help you after college?

EL: It definitely has helped me with leadership and has opened my mind to so many opportunities, such as networking. I think it also kind of humbled me as a person. Community service is a big passion of all of ours in each fraternity and sorority. It’s not just required. It’s something that I’m passionate about, and it’s helped me change our community in a way. I think that has definitely changed how I think about a lot of things.

MS: What is your favorite thing about Texas State’s Greek life?

EL: My favorite thing, I guess, would be the people in it, the events we post and just seeing people grow as leaders in their own. Texas State has a really different Greek life, you could say. We all get along, which is different than most campuses. The Greek life here—all the councils— they tend to work together to better Texas State, not just get at each other most of the time.

MS: What do you think separates the MGC from other Greek organizations and councils on campus?

EL: We’re definitely the newest council, and we are the smallest council by far. We have about 300 people in our council total with all the (organizations), which also creates a very intimate relationship. All our fraternities and sororities and our coed know each other very well. There is not an unfamiliar face. We get along, we work together, and I think a big thing with us that we try to keep promoting is that we’re family. We know each other. We work together. We’re trying to do something different here.

