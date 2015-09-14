Chisum anticipating ‘bloodbath’ against Sam Houston State

Coach Karen Chisum is expecting a “bloodbath” in the Texas State volleyball team’s matchup against Sam Houston State tonight.

Sam Houston State will be Texas State’s last non-conference opponent before the Sun Belt Conference play begins Friday.

“I think what we’re going to see is scrappiness and desire because it’s going to be a bloodbath (Tuesday) night,” Chisum said. “They just fight and we’re going to have to be the same fighters, and when they push we’ve got to push back. I think it’ll be a very good tune-up. Hopefully we get a ‘W’ out of it and build a little bit of confidence.”

Chisum said Sam Houston State is one of the best teams the Bobcats have played this season.

Chisum prefers a difficult non-conference schedule so Texas State gets experience dealing with upper-echelon teams. The Bobcats can’t afford to make mistakes against these types of teams.

Jordan Kohl, sophomore right side hitter, and Erin Hoppe, sophomore setter, are among the team’s strengths for Chisum.

“Erin Hoppe probably had her best weekend as a setter and she will probably be our starting setter for a while now,” Chisum said. “Jordan Kohl was a little bit more consistent, did a good thing, got all-tournament, so we’ve just got to build on what we’ve got.”

However, a major blow Texas State suffered during the Shocker Volleyball Classic was the injury to Jaliyah Bolden, redshirt sophomore middle blocker. Bolden suffered an injury that will keep her out of play for around four to six weeks. Bolden was third for Texas State in points and fifth on the team in kills.

The temporary loss of Bolden is significant, Chisum said. The injury gives Madison Daigle, freshman middle blocker, quality minutes on the floor as conference play draws near.

“Here’s what’s going on: We have two or three kids that are doing very, very well in different games, but not all six of them at one time,” Chisum said. “When everybody is on the same page and doing their best we’re going to be pretty good, but that hasn’t happened yet.”

Chisum said the team is focused heading into the Sam Houston State game. She is confident because of the teams’ familiarity with each other.

