Wimberley resident matches customers with boots since 1993

A Wimberley boot shop owner has earned fame and fortune with her uncanny ability to find the perfect pair for each and every customer.

Ulli Johnston, affectionately known as the “Boot Whisperer,” has sold vintage Western boots since 1995 at her shop in Wimberley. Johnston’s famed ability to find the perfect style and fit of boots has attracted curious footwear-seekers from across the nation for decades.

Johnston said she opened The Wild West Store at its current location in 1993 with 40 or 50 pairs of boots. She has since increased her inventory but does not know exactly how many pairs of boots are in the store currently.

“I know the ‘500 boots’ sign outside is a generous underestimate,” she said. “I would say probably along the lines of seven to eight hundred, and I know where each boot is.”

The store contains countless styles in varieties of animal skin including hippopotamus leather, stingray, anteater, eel, menudo, horned lizard, iguana, alligator, elephant and more traditional materials.

All of the boots are vintage, Johnston said. Most are decades old. Some are almost a century old.

Johnston, who was born “just north” of Frankfurt, Germany, said she has always had a special love for leather shoes. As a child, Johnston was fascinated by the cobbler store in her hometown and spent time in the shoemaker’s shop.

“Up the street from my parent’s home was a little, tiny cobbler (store), and it was really dark, and it smelled of leather,” Johnston said. “That was my favorite place to go visit and just watch him repair the shoes and just smell the leather.”

Johnston came to be known as the “Boot Whisperer” years ago. She surprised a customer by selecting the perfect pair of boots. Johnston can gauge a customer’s boot size at a glance and find perfect-fitting footwear after only a few moments of searching.

“I’ve been doing the same thing from the get-go,” Johnston said. “I just didn’t know I could call myself ‘Boot Whisperer.’”

Johnston said she hears a specific sound when a foot enters a perfect fit of boots.